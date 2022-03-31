Schools in Hohhot to resume in-person classes in batches
Volunteers check equipment for disinfection at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022.
Schools in Hohhot will resume in-person classes in batches from Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Volunteers spray disinfectant at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022.
Volunteers spray disinfectant at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022.
Volunteers spray disinfectant at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022.
A volunteer sprays disinfectant at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022.
Volunteers spray disinfectant at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022.
A volunteer sprays disinfectant at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022.
