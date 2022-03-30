Farmers pick tea leaves at tea garden in China

Xinhua) 08:42, March 30, 2022

Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Tashan Township, Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. As Qingming Festival approaches, tea gardens come into the busy season for tea harvesting. Tea farmers make the most of the season to process the leaves, produce new tea, and transport it to market. (Xinhua/ZhouYuXiuchun)

Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. As Qingming Festival approaches, tea gardens come into the busy season for tea harvesting. Tea farmers make the most of the season to process the leaves, produce new tea, and transport it to market. (Xinhua/Long Wei)

Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Longqiao Village, Huzhou city, East China’s Zhejiang province. As Qingming Festival approaches, tea gardens come into the busy season for tea harvesting. Tea farmers make the most of the season to process the leaves, produce new tea, and transport it to market. (Xinhua/Yi Fan)

Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Tashan Township, Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. As Qingming Festival approaches, tea gardens come into the busy season for tea harvesting. Tea farmers make the most of the season to process the leaves, produce new tea, and transport it to market. (Xinhua/ZhouYuXiuchun)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)