Farmers pick tea leaves at tea garden in China
Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Tashan Township, Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. As Qingming Festival approaches, tea gardens come into the busy season for tea harvesting. Tea farmers make the most of the season to process the leaves, produce new tea, and transport it to market. (Xinhua/ZhouYuXiuchun)
Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. As Qingming Festival approaches, tea gardens come into the busy season for tea harvesting. Tea farmers make the most of the season to process the leaves, produce new tea, and transport it to market. (Xinhua/Long Wei)
Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Longqiao Village, Huzhou city, East China’s Zhejiang province. As Qingming Festival approaches, tea gardens come into the busy season for tea harvesting. Tea farmers make the most of the season to process the leaves, produce new tea, and transport it to market. (Xinhua/Yi Fan)
Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Tashan Township, Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. As Qingming Festival approaches, tea gardens come into the busy season for tea harvesting. Tea farmers make the most of the season to process the leaves, produce new tea, and transport it to market. (Xinhua/ZhouYuXiuchun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pre-Qingming tea harvesting in full swing across China
- Farmers busy harvesting white tea leaves in E China’s Jiangxi
- Harvest season of spring tea starts in Wugongling Village, east China's Anhui
- Spring farming in full swing across China
- Reservoir on Yellow River boosts water flow to assist spring farming
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.