Pre-Qingming tea harvesting in full swing across China

Xinhua) 08:18, March 30, 2022

A villager shows newly-picked tea leaves in Niaowang Village of Yunwu Township in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, March 29, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. After a long winter's rest, the new shoots at this time are fine and tender with pleasant aroma, producing high-quality tea of the year.

A villager shows newly-picked tea leaves in Niaowang Village of Yunwu Township in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers sort out tea leaves outside a workshop in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows a tea garden in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows workers picking tea leaves in a tea garden in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Workers pick tea leaves in a tea garden in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Workers pick tea leaves in a tea garden in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Workers sort out tea leaves outside a workshop in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Workers sort out tea leaves outside a workshop in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows villagers picking tea leaves in Niaowang Village of Yunwu Township in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers pick tea leaves in Niaowang Village of Yunwu Township in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers pick tea leaves in Niaowang Village of Yunwu Township in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

