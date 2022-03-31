We Are China

Tulips seen at Park of Fiftieth Anniversary in Brussels, Belgium

Xinhua) 09:36, March 31, 2022

Tulips are pictured at the Park of the Fiftieth Anniversary in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Tulips are pictured at the Park of the Fiftieth Anniversary in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Tulips are pictured at the Park of the Fiftieth Anniversary in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Tulips are pictured at the Park of the Fiftieth Anniversary in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)