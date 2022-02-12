We Are China

Bright Brussels Festival held in Belgium

Xinhua) 10:28, February 12, 2022

People watch a sound and light show during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A man takes pictures of artistic light installations during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People view artistic light installations during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People view artistic light installations during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

