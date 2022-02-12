Bright Brussels Festival held in Belgium
People watch a sound and light show during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows artistic light installations during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
A man takes pictures of artistic light installations during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
People view artistic light installations during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows artistic light installations during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2022 shows artistic light installations during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows artistic light installations during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
People view artistic light installations during the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.