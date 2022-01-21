In pics: immersive light show "Nature Illuminated" in Belgium

A woman walks past a light installation at the preview of the immersive light show "Nature Illuminated" at Groot-Bijgaarden Castle in Dilbeek, near Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 20, 2022. With sound and laser lighting display, the light show "Nature Illuminated" provides the audience with immersive experience to perceive season changes in nature. It will open to public from Jan. 21 to March 20. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows a light installation at the preview of the immersive light show "Nature Illuminated" at Groot-Bijgaarden Castle in Dilbeek, near Brussels, Belgium.

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows a light installation at the preview of the immersive light show "Nature Illuminated" at Groot-Bijgaarden Castle in Dilbeek, near Brussels, Belgium.

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows a light installation at the preview of the immersive light show "Nature Illuminated" at Groot-Bijgaarden Castle in Dilbeek, near Brussels, Belgium.

People view a light installation at the preview of the immersive light show "Nature Illuminated" at Groot-Bijgaarden Castle in Dilbeek, near Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 20, 2022.

People walk past a light installation at the preview of the immersive light show "Nature Illuminated" at Groot-Bijgaarden Castle in Dilbeek, near Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 20, 2022.

