Tigers at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium

Xinhua) 11:13, January 27, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows a Siberian tiger at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows two Siberian tigers playing at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows two Siberian tigers at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows a white Bengal tiger at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

