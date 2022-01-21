Home>>
South China tigers taken care of at research base in Guangdong
(Xinhua) 16:17, January 21, 2022
South China tiger Mengmeng, which gave birth to four cubs in 2021, is seen at the research base of south China tiger breeding in Shaoguan City of south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 20, 2022. Mengmeng, a south China tiger, gave birth to twin cubs on Dec. 31, 2021 after its two cubs Yuanyuan and Qingqing were born in March and September 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
