White tiger cub "Xiaobai" seen at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Xinhua) 08:26, January 13, 2022

White tiger cub "Xiaobai" is seen at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 12, 2022. White tiger cub "Xiaobai", born on Sept. 21, 2021, is being nurtured at present in Shanghai Wild Animal Park with other two Siberian tiger cubs. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

White tiger cub "Xiaobai" plays with a Siberian tiger cub at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 12, 2022. White tiger cub "Xiaobai", born on Sept. 21, 2021, is being nurtured at present in Shanghai Wild Animal Park with other two Siberian tiger cubs. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

White tiger cub "Xiaobai" is seen with a Siberian tiger cub at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 12, 2022. White tiger cub "Xiaobai", born on Sept. 21, 2021, is being nurtured at present in Shanghai Wild Animal Park with other two Siberian tiger cubs. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

