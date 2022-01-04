Shanghai receives over 5 mln visitors in New Year holiday

Xinhua) 13:24, January 04, 2022

SHANGHAI, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai received over 5.17 million visitors during the three-day 2022 New Year holiday, local authorities said Monday.

The tourism spending from Saturday to Monday reached around 12.6 billion yuan (about 2 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

More than 170 key tourist attractions in the city received a total of 2.26 million visitors, up 19 percent from last year's three-day New Year holiday.

The Bund, Yu Garden and Lujiazui area, as well as the city's historical sites and Huangpu riverside areas, all saw strong growth in tourist numbers.

Art galleries and museums in the city received 43,000 visitors and 153,000 visitors, respectively, both reporting double-digit growth.

