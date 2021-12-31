In pics: new metro lines in Shanghai

December 31, 2021

Passengers look at a map at Lujiazui Station on metro Line 14 in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 30, 2021. Two new metro lines went into operation Thursday in Shanghai, which brings the total length of Shanghai's metro network to 831 km, solidifying its world-leading status, according to Shanghai Metro. The opening of the two new lines will bring the total number of fully automatic metro lines in Shanghai to five, with an operating length of 167 km, ranking first in the world for the first time, Shanghai Metro added. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

