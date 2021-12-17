Languages

Archive

Friday, December 17, 2021

Home>>

Foreigners attend Expats' Consultative Conference in Shanghai

(Xinhua) 13:48, December 17, 2021

 

Did you know that foreign residents in China are involved in local government consultation? Join us in Shanghai, to see how people from different counties not only learn about local policies but get a chance to express their opinions, too!

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories