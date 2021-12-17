Home>>
Foreigners attend Expats' Consultative Conference in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 13:48, December 17, 2021
Did you know that foreign residents in China are involved in local government consultation? Join us in Shanghai, to see how people from different counties not only learn about local policies but get a chance to express their opinions, too!
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.