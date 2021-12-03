Shanghai reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:53, December 03, 2021

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample for nucleic acid testing at the Eighth People's Hospital of Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai had reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases by 5 p.m. Thursday, local authorities said on Thursday.

The two cases are a mother and daughter who came to Shanghai by high-speed train on Nov. 18. They developed fevers and visited a hospital on the evening of Dec. 1. They were confirmed as COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Both individuals had received two vaccine doses, according to a press briefing on COVID-19 prevention and control.

They have been sent to a designated medical institution for treatment and are in stable conditions.

Epidemiological investigations, source tracing, and prevention and control management are being carried out, and no connection to a previously confirmed case has been found so far.

The city had identified 146 close contacts of the confirmed cases by 5 p.m. Thursday, 64 of whom received negative results following nucleic acid testing. The testing of the remaining samples is underway.

