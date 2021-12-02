Hong Kong reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 16:36, December 02, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the financial hub to 12,445.

The newly reported cases all involved mutant strains. A total of 48 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.75 million people, or 70.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 4.53 million, or 67.4 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 169,517 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Wednesday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third-dose vaccination would cover 1.86 million people.

