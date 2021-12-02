Chinese mainland reports 53 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:09, December 02, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 53 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Inner Mongolia, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)