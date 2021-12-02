Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 53 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:09, December 02, 2021
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 53 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Inner Mongolia, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.
Also reported were 20 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.
One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.