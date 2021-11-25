Chinese mainland reports two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:10, November 25, 2021

A kid receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, both of which were reported in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Wednesday also saw reports of 22 imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, said the commission.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, it added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, said the commission.

