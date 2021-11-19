Chinese mainland reports 8 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:43, November 19, 2021

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the eight local cases, seven were reported in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, and one in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, the commission said.

Thursday also saw reports of 16 imported cases in seven provincial-level regions, it said.

No new deaths from COVID-19 or new suspected cases were reported on Thursday, it added.

A total of 9,964 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 9,578 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 386 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,427 by Thursday, including 1,206 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 14 were in severe condition.

A total of 92,585 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 26 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, 25 of whom were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 499 asymptomatic cases, including 353 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation as of Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,395 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,506 cases, including 848 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,104 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 77 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

