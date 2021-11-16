Chinese mainland reports 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:19, November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, seven were reported in Liaoning, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Beijing and Yunnan.

Also reported were 11 new imported cases, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Monday, said the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.

A total of 9,896 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 9,526 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 370 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,337 by Monday, including 1,295 patients still receiving treatment, 20 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 92,406 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 13 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 11 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 510 asymptomatic cases, of whom 359 were imported, under medical observation as of Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,387 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,496 cases, including 848 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,092 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 76 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)