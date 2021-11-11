Chinese mainland reports 47 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:56, November 11, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 47 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 21 were reported in Liaoning, 13 in Henan, seven in Heilongjiang, three in Hebei, two in Yunnan and one in Jilin.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, said the commission.

A total of 9,809 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 9,417 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 392 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,001 by Wednesday, including 1,246 patients still receiving treatment, 20 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 92,119 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 35 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 12 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 538 asymptomatic cases, of whom 357 were imported, under medical observation as of Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,374 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,456 cases, including 848 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,036 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 75 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)