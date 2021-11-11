Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

09:18, November 11, 2021 By huaxia ( Xinhua

HONG KONG, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Wednesday reported five new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,374.

The new cases involved people arriving in Hong Kong from Qatar, Germany, the Philippines and Italy. A total of 39 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.65 million people, or 69.1 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.46 million are fully vaccinated.

A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to eligible groups in Hong Kong. People with weak immunity and high risks of infection with the virus can receive their third dose from Thursday. Endite

