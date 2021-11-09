Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:55, November 09, 2021

Medical workers work at a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid test in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 43 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 12 were reported in Hebei, eight in Heilongjiang, seven in Sichuan, five in Liaoning, four in Gansu, three in Jiangxi, and two each in Henan and Yunnan.

Also reported were 19 new imported cases, of which four each were reported in Guangdong and Guangxi, two each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, said the commission.

