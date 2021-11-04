Chinese mainland reports 87 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:01, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 87 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 45 were reported in Heilongjiang, 23 in Hebei, four in Ningxia, three each in Jiangsu and Henan, two each in Inner Mongolia, Sichuan and Gansu, and one each in Shandong, Chongqing and Qinghai.

Also reported were 17 new imported cases, of which five were reported in Guangxi, three each in Shanghai, Guangdong and Yunnan, two in Jilin and one in Shandong, according to the commission.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, said the commission.

A total of 9,687 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 9,306 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 381 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 97,527 by Wednesday, including 1,080 patients still receiving treatment, 36 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 91,811 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 31 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 15 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 406 asymptomatic cases, of whom 343 were imported, under medical observation as of Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,352 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,428 cases, including 847 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,034 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 75 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

