Beijing adds 1 further local case of COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:30, November 02, 2021

Staff members sort out delivery packages at Furongli residential community in Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2021. Furongli has been put under closed-off management after one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community on Oct. 24. Community workers and volunteers work together to deliver daily necessities for residents during closed-off management. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case between 12:01 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, the city's anti-COVID-19 headquarters has said.

The new case was reported in Changping District and was a family member of previously confirmed cases, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention.

Pang said the individual was placed in centralized quarantine on Oct. 22, and no new close contacts have since been determined.

The city has reported 31 local cases during the latest resurgence of the virus, including 29 confirmed cases and two asymptomatic cases.

