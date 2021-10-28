Home>>
Hong Kong reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 16:23, October 28, 2021
HONG KONG, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported Thursday two new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the tally in the financial hub to 12,337.
The new imported cases are from Myanmar and Belgium. A total of 60 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported.
Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.6 million people, or 68.3 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccines, while around 4.4 million have been fully vaccinated.
