Chinese mainland reports 68 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:49, November 05, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 68 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 28 were reported in Heilongjiang, 10 in Hebei, eight in Liaoning, five each in Henan and Gansu, four in Ningxia, two each in Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi and Sichuan, and one each in Guizhou and Yunnan.

Also reported were 10 new imported cases, of which three each were reported in Shanghai and Guangxi, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Guangdong and Yunnan, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, said the commission.

