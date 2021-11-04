China's Henan adds another risk area as more COVID-19 cases emerge

Xinhua) 16:23, November 04, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province has classified another area as medium risk in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, as three local COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic carriers were reported on Wednesday.

According to the provincial anti-epidemic headquarters, the newly-added risk area is in a residential community in the city's Jinshui District. Zhengzhou currently has two medium-risk areas.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)