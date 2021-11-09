Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case, with no local infections for 30 days

Xinhua) 15:40, November 09, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) Tuesday reported one new imported case of COVID-19, taking the tally of total confirmed cases to 12,369.

The financial hub has recorded no local infections since Oct. 8.

The newly reported case involved a person arriving in Hong Kong from the United States, who was found to carry a mutant strain. A total of 41 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.65 million people, or 69 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.46 million are fully vaccinated.

A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to eligible groups in Hong Kong. People with weak immunity and high risks of infection with the coronavirus can receive their third dose from Thursday.

