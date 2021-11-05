Prima facie evidence of illegal assembly case involving Jimmy Lai stands: HK court

November 05, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The District Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ruled on Thursday that the prima facie evidence of an unauthorized assembly case on June 4 last year involving Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, an instigator of Hong Kong riots, stands.

The eight defendants including Lai were accused of inciting others to participate in an illegal assembly in Victoria Park of Hong Kong last year, and the case was heard again at the District Court on Monday.

Five of the defendants, including Lee Cheuk-yan, confessed their offenses Monday. The judge adjourned proceedings for the five pleading guilty until Nov. 12, for mitigation pleas and sentencing.

Three others involved in the case, Lai, Chow Hang-tung and Gwyneth Ho, denied their charges on Monday.

There were 26 people involved in the case, including Lai, Lee, Albert Ho Chun-yan, Joshua Wong and others. Twenty-one have pleaded guilty or been sentenced earlier on.

The rest two, including Nathan Law, have fled Hong Kong. Arrest warrants have been issued for them.

