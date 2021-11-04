Booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccines will be available to eligible groups in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Special Administration Region (HKSAR) government said on Wednesday.

People with weak immunity and high risks of infection with the virus are able to receive their third doses starting from Nov. 11.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.63 million people, or 68.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 65.8 percent of them have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,352.

The newly reported cases are imported cases with mutant strains, involving patients arriving in Hong Kong from the United States and Britain.

A total of 48 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

