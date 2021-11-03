Hong Kong must utilize extensive network to capitalize on GBA opportunities: Carrie Lam

Xinhua) 08:56, November 03, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong must continue to enhance logistics information flow and intermodal operations while taking advantage of the financial hub's extensive network and connectivity to fully capitalize on the opportunities offered by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam made the remarks on Tuesday at the 11th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), jointly organized by the HKSAR government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

Running in a hybrid format, the conference enabled participants from around the world to expand business connections and explore partnership opportunities both virtually and face-to-face.

Lam said in a video speech delivered at the opening ceremony that the trade and logistics sector has shown remarkable resilience over the past two years, and recently there have been clear signs of a rebound.

She said the revival was brought about by an improved business environment in Hong Kong, thanks to the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong last year which brought stability back to the society, and the improvement to the HKSAR's electoral system which ensures "patriots administering Hong Kong."

"With the central authorities' support and recognition, our logistics, maritime and aviation sectors are set to enjoy boundless opportunities in the mainland," she said, adding that logistics was central to the future of the Greater Bay Area.

During the two-day conference, there was a newly added physical and virtual exhibition that showcased different logistics technologies, including 5G technology for warehouse management, smart logistics solutions, international payment solutions and the latest smart port developments, connecting participants with the best business solutions.

The conference's virtual platform also provides interactive functions including AI-driven business-matching services.

