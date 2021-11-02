Hong Kong's GDP grows by 5.4 pct in Q3: advance estimates

Xinhua) 09:17, November 02, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced Monday that based on advance estimates, Hong Kong's economy grew by 5.4 percent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021 over a year earlier, following a 7.6 percent expansion in the second quarter.

The continuous expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) was attributable to the sustained solid growth in both domestic and external demand, according to a report released by the Census and Statistics Department of the HKSAR government.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison basis, GDP increased by 0.1 percent in real terms in the third quarter compared with the second quarter, the report showed.

A government spokesperson said that Hong Kong's economic recovery became more entrenched in the third quarter alongside the continued revival of global economic activity and stable local epidemic situation.

