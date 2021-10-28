Over 4.47 mln GCs electors to vote in Hong Kong LegCo election

Xinhua) 09:40, October 28, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- More than 4.47 million electors are carried in the final register for geographical constituencies (GCs) and are eligible to vote in the 2021 Legislative Council (LegCo) general election in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Dec. 19, authorities said Wednesday.

The final register for functional constituencies (FCs) contains 219,254 electors, according to the Registration and Electoral Office.

"Net increases of about 5,500 and 300 of registered electors have been recorded in the 2021 final registers of electors for GCs and FCs, respectively, compared to the provisional registers," according to a spokesperson for the office.

Twenty members of the LegCo will be returned by GCs and 30 by FCs, with the remaining 40 seats voted by the Election Committee.

The final registers of electors for GCs and FCs will be released on Oct. 29.

