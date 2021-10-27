Hong Kong's exports, imports record double-digit growth in September

Xinhua) 09:24, October 27, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The values of Hong Kong's total exports and imports of goods in September this year both recorded year-on-year increases by 16.5 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Tuesday.

According to the figures released by the Census and Statistics Department of the HKSAR government, for the first nine months of 2021 as a whole, the value of total exports of goods increased by 27.3 percent over the same period in 2020, year-on-year, while the value of imports of goods rose by 26.5 percent.

A spokesperson for the HKSAR government said that the value of merchandise exports continued to expand visibly by 16.5 percent in September over a year earlier despite a higher base of comparison, with exports to the mainland, the United States, the European Union and many other key Asian markets posting double-digit growth.

For the first nine months of 2021 as a whole, the total merchandise trade value amounted to 7,433.7 billion Hong Kong dollars (956.05 billion U.S. dollars), surpassing the high in the same period in 2018 by 13.2 percent, the spokesperson added.

Looking ahead, the spokesperson said, the global economic recovery should remain supportive to external demand in the near term. Yet, the pandemic development, especially the threat of the more infectious variants, will continue to cast uncertainties over the global economic outlook.

