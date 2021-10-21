Hong Kong reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:49, October 21, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,305.

Three cases were found to carry mutant strains while the mutation test result of the remaining case is pending. A total of 64 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including one untraceable local case, while the rest are imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.57 million people, or 67.9 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.35 million have been fully vaccinated.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)