Over 2.236 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:18, October 20, 2021
A woman has her information registered before getting a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.236 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
Photos
