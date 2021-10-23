“Patriots governing Hong Kong” brooks no foreign interference

Photo taken on May 14, 2020 shows the International Commerce Centre in Hong Kong, south China. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

The U.S. Department of State once again tried to manipulate Hong Kong affairs as it made ridiculous remarks in a statement Thursday, local time, on the democratic development of the Hong Kong special administrative region (HKSAR), as well as the HKSAR government’s law-based governance and disqualification of some district councilors.

The U.S., by doing so, aimed to smear the national security law in the region and support anti-China rioters, through its blatant interference in Hong Kong affairs and China’s domestic affairs. All Chinese people, including Hong Kong citizens, are clear of such hypocrisy of double standard.

It’s obvious that the so-called “freedoms in Hong Kong” in the U.S. statement was talking black into white and trying to obliterate the benefits brought to Hong Kong citizens by the region’s rule of law.

The people Washington says it would “continue to support” are by no means Hong Kong citizens, but those stirring up troubles in the administrative region. To unleash a “color revolution” in Hong Kong by its “sidekicks” and contain China’s development by bringing chaos to Hong Kong is only wishful thinking of Washington, even though the White House is acting in collusion with some British and Australian politicians, and there are sufficient proofs.

Only by safeguarding the rule of law in Hong Kong, as well as ensuring the successful practice of the “one country, two systems” principle and the long-term stability of Hong Kong can the basic interests of the citizens in the special administrative region be protected.

The efforts made by Hong Kong to enhance its legislation, law enforcement, jurisdiction and law obedience have effectively plugged the systemic loopholes for the HKSAR government to safeguard national security, maximumly removed the obstacles, traps and threats that undermined the city’s development, and laid a solid foundation for the protection of Hong Kong citizens’ safety. As a result, Hong Kong residents can now enjoy their legitimate rights and freedoms in a safe and peaceful environment.

The law-based actions taken against the anti-China rioters and organizations by the HKSAR government are unquestionably righteous, legitimate, and conforming to the aspiration of the people.

It’s a universal practice around the globe to safeguard national security and place the national and regional jurisdiction firmly in the hands of patriots. It’s also common to require an oath of allegiance, set out the qualifications of public office holders and ensure their national identity and political loyalty.

“Patriots governing Hong Kong” is a fundamental principle that concerns China’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests, as well as Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability. The disqualification of relevant district councilors by the HKSAR government is completely law-based, and a necessary step taken to safeguard the constitutional order in the HKSAR and practice the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong.” It brooks no external interference.

Practices have fully proved that only when Hong Kong is governed by patriots, can the overall jurisdiction of the Chinese central government over the HKSAR be effectively practiced, the constitutional order based on the Constitution and the Basic Law effectively protected, and deep-rooted problems effectively solved. Only by constantly integrating itself into the national development, can Hong Kong continuously acquire new opportunities for sustainable development.

The forward-looking Northern Metropolis Development Strategy recently proposed by the HKSAR government is widely welcomed, which reflects the enhanced confidence from Hong Kong citizens in the prospects of the Greater Bay Area, as well as their rising expectations for a new future of the special administrative region.

China’s resolution to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests is rock-solid, and Hong Kong is gaining an increasingly stronger capability in resisting foreign interference. Those politicians from a few western countries will lose every time when they try to meddle in Hong Kong affairs and cajole Hong Kong citizens with their ridiculous “democratic” and “human rights” rhetoric.

It’s certain that the prosperous development in Hong Kong is irreversible, and Hong Kong, striving for long-term stability, will definitely make its due contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

