Exhibition showcasing China’s architectural achievements proves a hit with HK residents

People's Daily Online) 15:00, November 01, 2021

Many Hong Kong residents said they felt proud of the achievements China has made in the infrastructure sector after visiting an exhibition featuring the long history of Chinese architecture and the great accomplishments of Chinese construction in the new era in Hong Kong. Many also expressed hope that Hong Kong citizens will gain a better understanding of the country’s progress through the event.

Visitors watch the exhibition at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. (Photo/Xinhua)

The exhibition, which runs from Oct. 25 to 30, was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

A woman surnamed Huang, who spent three hours at the exhibition, first followed a guide, and then went round to look at the exhibits again while taking photos. She also took a virtual tour of Nanjing, an ancient and modern city in east China’s Jiangsu province, in an immersive experience program supported by 3D technology.

Having little knowledge of China’s architecture industry, she was amazed by the extensive content of the exhibition, and hoped more Hong Kong people, particularly the young, will learn about China’s development achievements while making due contributions.

Another visitor, Mrs. Wen, was deeply impressed by the bridge construction section of the exhibition. She said the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, a megaproject that showcases China’s technological breakthroughs, together with other remarkable achievements in infrastructure construction, reflect the progress the country has made. At an augmented reality experience area, she and her husband also took photos of landmark buildings in many cities on the Chinese mainland. “I feel like we are actually in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou,” she said happily.

Another woman surnamed Wen, who attended the exhibition with her 4-year-old daughter, was glad they both made the visit, saying that she came to know about many famous landmarks in the motherland after her visit and learned that it took tremendous efforts to complete them.

In addition, an exhibition area for award-winning works of an architectural drawing competition for young students in Hong Kong was set up. The competition centered on China’s construction and aimed to promote young students’ understanding of this sector in the motherland, according to an official from one of the competition’s organizers. Over 12,000 students from 250 schools took part in the competition, and 56 of over 100 award-winning paintings were on display.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)