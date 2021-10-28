Hong Kong passes bill to vet movies over national security

Xinhua) 09:23, October 28, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday approved a bill allowing authorities to revoke certificates of films that would be contrary to the interests of national security.

The Film Censorship (Amendment) Bill 2021 was adopted in its third reading at the LegCo, giving the Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government power to direct authority to revoke the certificate of a film whose exhibition is believed to damage the interests of national security.

The bill also stipulates the powers, penalties, and law enforcement that the relevant authorities can exercise for national security reasons.

Movies affect young people as soft power, and no country in the world would welcome practices where movies encourage young people to break the law, hate their own country, or even violate the national security law, according to Priscilla Leung, a LegCo member.

LegCo member Luk Chung-hung said movies need gate-keeping, noting that the United States also has its own "red line" and bottom line.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said the revised bill will not affect the normal operation of the film industry, and clear regulatory requirements will help the film industry avoid accidentally crossing the "red line."

