Over 2.279 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:50, November 02, 2021
A medical worker injects a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a student at a primary school in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.279 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Monday, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.
