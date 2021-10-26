Home>>
Over 2.248 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:11, October 26, 2021
A medical worker inoculates a citizen with a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Fanyu District of Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.248 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Monday, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.
