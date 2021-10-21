Bangladesh receives new batch of China-aided COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua) 10:30, October 21, 2021

DHAKA, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh has received a batch of China-aided Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to boost the South Asian country's vaccination drive.

"The fifth batch of gifted COVID-19 vaccines from the Chinese government to the Bangladesh government, arrived safely in Dhaka on Oct. 19," said a public post on the official Facebook page of Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh.

According to the Chinese embassy, the new batch of vaccines is produced by Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd.

It said a former four batches of China-aided Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Dhaka in May, June, and August of 2021.

In the battle of fighting against the virus, China and Bangladesh have always been standing together, supporting and assisting each other in times of difficulties and challenges, vividly illustrating the profound friendship between the two countries, reads the Chinese Embassy's Facebook post.

Bangladesh began the COVID-19 vaccination drive in January to contain the pandemic that had spread across the country.

The Bangladeshi government subsequently halted administering the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine after India banned vaccine exports.

In June, the vaccination drive resumed in parts of the country with the China-donated Sinopharm vaccine.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)