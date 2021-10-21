Home>>
Over 2.238 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:23, October 21, 2021
A woman has her information registered before getting a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.238 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.
