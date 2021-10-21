China's inhalable COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective: Indian news website

A container of the active substance needed to make a COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Mexico City International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 11, 2021. (Xinhua)

NEW DELHI, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- An inhalable COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc. is safe and effective, an Indian news website reported.

According to "india.com," the vaccine has shown an increase of 250 to 300 fold in neutralising antibody levels as a booster shot.

"As per the latest lab studies by the Chinese drugmaker, the aerosolised inhaled adenovirus Type-5 vector-based COVID-19 vaccine (Ad5-nCoV), taken after completing two doses of inactivated vaccine shots for half a year, is proven to be safe and significantly more immunogenic than taking an inactivated vaccine as a booster," the website quoted a report of Global Times as saying.

The study further suggests a heterologous (mix-match vaccine regimen) prime-boost regimen increases the breadth, intensity, and duration of the immune response, more than a homogeneous (same vaccine regimen) booster shot, said the website.

