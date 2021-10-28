Home>>
Over 2.254 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:45, October 28, 2021
A resident gets a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a community service center in Tianxin District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.254 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
