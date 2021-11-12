Chinese mainland reports 79 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:21, November 12, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 79 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 52 were reported in Liaoning, 12 in Henan, six in Beijing, five in Heilongjiang, two in Hebei and one each in Jiangxi and Yunnan.

Also reported were 19 new imported cases, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, said the commission.

A total of 9,828 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 9,451 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 377 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,099 by Thursday, including 1,280 patients still receiving treatment, 20 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 92,183 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 35 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 23 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 533 asymptomatic cases, of whom 357 were imported, under medical observation as of Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,377 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,465 cases, including 848 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,037 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 76 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

