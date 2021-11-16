Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing added one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case from midnight to 2 p.m. Monday, local health authorities said.

The patient was on a business trip to Beijing and checked into the Beijing Shengli Hotel on Oct. 25. The case was a close contact of a previously confirmed case reported on Nov. 11.

The patient tested positive for the virus on Sunday and was diagnosed as a confirmed case on Monday. Currently, the case has been sent to a designated hospital for treatment.

Starting from Nov. 17, the Chinese capital will tighten its entry restrictions, with people traveling into the city required to provide negative results from nucleic acid tests taken within 48 hours before arrival, along with a green health code.

Those from counties (cities, districts, banners) with new infections within the previous 14 days are under tight restrictions when seeking entry into Beijing, the municipal government announced at a press briefing held on Saturday.

The holding of national conferences, training events and other activities in Beijing will be strictly controlled. Closed-loop management will be implemented while these activities are taking place, and none of the participants are allowed to go out.

The above measures will be dynamically adjusted according to changes in the epidemic situation.

