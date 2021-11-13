Beijing Stock Exchange to start trading on Nov. 15

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020 shows the view of the skyscrapers of the Central Business District in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange, intended to meet the financing needs of innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country, will start trading on Nov. 15, the bourse said Friday.

The first batch of 81 companies will see their shares traded on the bourse starting on Monday, the exchange said in a statement.

The total number of eligible investors will be more than 4 million after the exchange starts trading, said the exchange, adding that 112 security firms have been granted memberships of the stock exchange.

The Beijing Stock Exchange will serve SMEs with the focus on innovation, promote the implementation of various policies and contribute to high-quality growth of China's real economy, said the bourse.

