North China city reports 8 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:34, November 30, 2021

A staff member transfers materials at a residential area in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2021. As of 2 p.m. on Monday, Manzhouli had a total of 28 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases. The second round of citywide nucleic acid testing has begun, and different procedures have been implemented to assure stable material supply. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

HOHHOT, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The border city of Manzhouli, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, local authorities said.

Of the eight, two had previously been registered as asymptomatic cases. As of 2 p.m. Monday, the city had a total of 28 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, all under treatment at a local designated hospital, according to a press briefing.

Health authorities in Manzhouli collected 175,554 samples in the first-round city-wide nucleic acid testing and found 60 positive samples among them. The city started the second round of all-inclusive testing at 8 a.m. on Monday.

As of 2 p.m., a total of 1,988 close contacts and 728 secondary close contacts of the confirmed cases had been placed under medical observation at designated locations.

