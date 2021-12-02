North China city reports 12 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:07, December 02, 2021

A staff member takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

HOHHOT, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 12 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, local authorities have said.

So far, the city has reported 142 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak. All cases are receiving treatment in a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing.

As of noon on Wednesday, a total of 4,715 close contacts and 1,503 secondary close contacts had been placed under medical observation at designated locations.

Health authorities in Manzhouli have completed the third citywide nucleic acid testing, detecting 57 positive cases among 164,529 samples. The city launched its fourth mass testing at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

