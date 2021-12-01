Home>>
Children taught epidemic control measures in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 14:26, December 01, 2021
A kindergarten in Xuhui District of east China's Shanghai teaches children campus disinfection, preparedness and other epidemic prevention measures, in order to improve health and hygiene and build a strong epidemic defense. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.